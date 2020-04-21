Head-To-Head Survey: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -35.77% -6.74% -2.70% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 4.34% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.51 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -6.04 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 240.24%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

