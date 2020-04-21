Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 359,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,229. The firm has a market cap of $595.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.