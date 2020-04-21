HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Down 1.7%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 33,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,204,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several research firms recently commented on HPR. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.03.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

