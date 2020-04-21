HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

