HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.
Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.
In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
