Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50 ($3.06).

LON BOWL traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $242.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.07. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

In related news, insider Laurence Keen purchased 10,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,000.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

