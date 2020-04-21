Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 3,005,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

