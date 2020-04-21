Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Decreased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.37 on Monday, hitting $206.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,665. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

