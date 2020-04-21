Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $156.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

