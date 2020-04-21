Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,097,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

