Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys 788 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,409. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

