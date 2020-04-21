Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,637. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

