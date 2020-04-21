Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 3,995,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.