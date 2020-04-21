Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,397,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,784,332. The firm has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.