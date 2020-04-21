Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

