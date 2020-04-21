Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,663. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average of $147.53. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

