Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.