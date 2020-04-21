Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $176,000 Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.94. 3,508,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

