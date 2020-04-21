Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $299,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $417,608,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 18,440,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,032,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.