Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $380,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $603,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 5,951,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,475. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

