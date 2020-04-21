Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $424,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. 8,215,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

