Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $437,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,498,000 after acquiring an additional 499,607 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

