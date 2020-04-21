Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Reduces Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

