Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,354 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

NYSE SYK traded down $4.79 on Monday, hitting $184.72. 2,238,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

