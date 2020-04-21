Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,686 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $192.43. 2,077,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,552. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.