Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 1,767 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,268,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,734. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

