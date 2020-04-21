Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 2,544 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

KO stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.53. 18,924,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

