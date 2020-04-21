Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 265 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,036. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $276.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

