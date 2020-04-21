Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 337 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. 30,968,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

