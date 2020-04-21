Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 366 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. 10,827,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.