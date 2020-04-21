Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 395 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,482,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $66.25. 2,395,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

