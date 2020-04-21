Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 4,142 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.99. 9,124,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

