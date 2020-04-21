Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 440 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

