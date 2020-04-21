Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 211,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,569. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

