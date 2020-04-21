HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,703,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

