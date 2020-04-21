HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,371,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,892,072. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after purchasing an additional 716,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after purchasing an additional 539,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

