Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 807,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

