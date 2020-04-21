Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,364,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.