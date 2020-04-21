Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,140,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

