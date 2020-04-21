Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

VB traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.10. 1,513,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84.

