Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. 10,827,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.