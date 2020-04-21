Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

