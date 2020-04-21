Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $101.54. 4,729,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

