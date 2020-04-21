Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,728. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

