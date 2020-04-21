Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $235,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.85. 8,125,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

