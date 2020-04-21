Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $426,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.65. 3,143,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

