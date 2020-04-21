Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $59.18. 26,397,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

