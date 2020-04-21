Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.5% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,431,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,728,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

CVX traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.57. 15,732,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,215,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.