Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $236,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 359,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth about $662,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR traded down $5.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.72. 2,077,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,944. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $15,045,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

