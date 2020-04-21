Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

USB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,341,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

