Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

